The Best Bulgarian Beauty Brands

Bulgarian beauty products are a rare treat in the world of cosmetics because the Bulgarian beauty market is full of natural remedies and traditions. Many Bulgarian beauty secrets have been passed down from mother to daughter for generations. So, naturally, their beauty brands hold old family recipes that work wonders for your face, skin, and hair. Of course, when these remedies are combined with the latest research and technology, it makes for a killer beauty product. So, we encourage you to research these brands and purchase the best beauty products in Bulgaria. You might just love them enough to permanently switch your routine products. Here are the brands we think stand up to the challenge.

Wooden Spoon

Wooden Spoon is an extremely credible brand that creates only natural and organic products. Their line of products contains no silicone, pegs, GMOs, coloring, water preservatives, or synthetic ingredients. Instead, they contain organic butter and oils, herbal extracts, and gentle ingredients. So, they are perfect for those with sensitive skin. And their product options range from face care to body care, bath care, hair care, lip care, hands care, baby care, and sun protection. They also offer essential oils. And, of course, they are vegan and cruelty-free. So, consider Wooden Spoon as a great Bulgarian brand to order from.

Avia Cosmetics

Avia offers hair, skin, and body products that regenerate, clean, and heal dry and damaged skin and hair. These products use Bulgarian Fuller’s earth to help slow the aging process and regulate your PH balance and your production of sebum. Avia cosmetics started with soaps and have now expanded to offer cleansers for your face and hair, as well. So, if you’re looking for a brand that will moisturize and heal without making you oily, this is the brand for you.

Black Sea Stars

Black Sea Stars is another natural brand; however, this one is patented by the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry-Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. So, naturally, Black Sea Star has upped their game with the latest in cosmetic technology. Their products stand out because they use Black Sea lye, which is a healing mud from Burgas and Pomorie Lakes in Bulgaria. The brand mixes the healing mud with essential oils based on the property of the oil to create hair, skin, and aromatherapy products, creating unique and effective cosmetics.

Victoria Beauty

Victoria Beauty creates its products with 100% natural ingredients, many of which are found in Bulgaria. For instance, their skincare for women is derived using the natural roses of Bulgaria, which are known to have many healing properties and have proven effective when treating dermatitis, acne, and eczema. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and has been rumored to help reduce the appearance of scars. Their line of products treats the face, body, and hair.

So, if you’re looking for healthier cosmetic products, switching to a Bulgarian brand seems like a no-brainer. They offer natural solutions without all the additives and can do wonders in healing your damaged skin and hair. So, why not think about making a switch? You just might find your new forever brand.