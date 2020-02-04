These Winter Hairstyles Will Take Your Breath Away

All the ladies who love following hair trends each season will be obsessed with the ones we have for this winter. They are all super-chic, easy to steal and pretty. You can expect an array of manes for short, long, thick and fine hair types. Take a look at the winter hairstyles below that will take your breath away.

Ballerina Bun

These-Winter-Hairstyles-Will-Take-Your-Breath-Away-ballerina bun

Photo Credit: @chitabeseau/Instagram

This winter, the ballerina bun is getting an upgrade. Forget about the classy version, and add a trendy twist to it with braids.

