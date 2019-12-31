Top Nine Reasons Why Hospitals Should Provide Medical Uniforms to Their Personnel

Businesses of any size or industry should incorporate a corporate uniform due to its many advantages. In the healthcare sector, for example, male doctors and nurses should don quality medical uniforms like the men’s Cherokee scrubs to maintain comfort and a professional look.

Researchers found a correlation between a worker’s clothing and his productivity. They learned that employees who like their clothes feel better about themselves and their jobs. In healthcare, proper hospital uniforms can establish a better work environment for health professionals and are a critical factor in patient recovery.

The evolution of medical scrubs in healthcare

Before the 20th century, nurses wore regular dresses as uniforms, and physicians performed surgeries with their regular clothes. The outbreak of Spanish flu in 1918 changed the practice due to the possible spread of infection. Nurses and doctors started to wear masks to protect themselves from their patients.

In about the mid-1900s, medical personnel wore white aprons and clothing to reflect cleanliness. However, they changed their white uniforms due to the eye strain caused by bright lights reflecting off their suits. As a solution, they adopted a light green suit in the 1960s. This color became the standard for non-surgical scrubs in the 1970s until today.

Benefits of providing uniforms for medical professionals

An appropriate attire makes an employee looks presentable and professional. In the healthcare industry, male nurses and doctors wear medical scrubs like the men’s Cherokee scrubs as standard uniforms. Here are some advantages of uniforms for hospitals and their staff:

Professional look – A proper dress maintains a sense of professionalism in the workplace. Hospitals can improve their brand reputation and competitive advantage by providing a decent outfit to their physicians, nurses, and other staff.

– A proper dress maintains a sense of professionalism in the workplace. Hospitals can improve their brand reputation and competitive advantage by providing a decent outfit to their physicians, nurses, and other staff. Improves trustworthiness and credibility – Patients tend to trust the advice of professionally uniformed employees more when compared to non-uniformed ones. They also think that healthcare personnel wearing decent clothing will provide better service and medical care to them.

– Patients tend to trust the advice of professionally uniformed employees more when compared to non-uniformed ones. They also think that healthcare personnel wearing decent clothing will provide better service and medical care to them. Healthcare staff psychology – Wearing proper attire can boost the confidence of physicians and nurses in performing their jobs. For doctors, self-confidence is essential as any mistake can cost the life of a patient.

– Wearing proper attire can boost the confidence of physicians and nurses in performing their jobs. For doctors, self-confidence is essential as any mistake can cost the life of a patient. Professional identification and classification – Hospitals can use different medical scrub colors to distinguish their staff according to their departments conveniently.

– Hospitals can use different medical scrub colors to distinguish their staff according to their departments conveniently. Serves as a marketing strategy – Hospital administrators can use the medical scrubs of their doctors and nurses as a walking advertisement to promote their institutions and services.

– Hospital administrators can use the medical scrubs of their doctors and nurses as a walking advertisement to promote their institutions and services. Professional camaraderie – A medical uniform instills a sense of belonging and pride to healthcare personnel. By wearing a uniform type of clothing at work, healthcare professionals feel like one, thus developing a greater sense of team spirit.

– A medical uniform instills a sense of belonging and pride to healthcare personnel. By wearing a uniform type of clothing at work, healthcare professionals feel like one, thus developing a greater sense of team spirit. Time-saving – Hospital employees can prepare for work quickly as they already know what to wear. Administrators will no longer implement a dress code, which is more time-consuming.

– Hospital employees can prepare for work quickly as they already know what to wear. Administrators will no longer implement a dress code, which is more time-consuming. Better protection for both healthcare personnel and patients – The majority of medical clothing in the market has antibacterial capabilities to fight bacteria and other types of infections. This feature adds a layer of protection for both staff and patients.

– The majority of medical clothing in the market has antibacterial capabilities to fight bacteria and other types of infections. This feature adds a layer of protection for both staff and patients. Tax-deductible expense – Hospitals can claim tax deductions by filing medical scrub costs as a work-related expense.

Hospitals and other health facilities can gain many benefits when they provide medical uniforms to their staff. They can achieve these benefits by choosing the appropriate scrubs for their personnel.