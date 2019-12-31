The Best Multipurpose Makeup Products That Will Get You Ready Fast

Glamming up for hours feels almost like relax therapy for makeup junkies. However, unless you have a glam squad on speed dial or hours of free time to apply a full face of makeup every day, you most likely need a beauty routine that saves you time. Multipurpose makeup products allow you to streamline your daily beauty activities without compromising your looks. After all, who doesn’t want to look on point for less time and energy invested? We tracked the hardest-working makeup multitaskers to help you simplify your routine and cut mirror time.

How do these multipurpose makeup products work? Think of a stick that will add a flirty flush on the cheeks and a pop of color on the lids and lips. Or a foundation infused with primer and coverage so good you don’t need concealer on your dark circles? Moreover, there are cream and liquid formulas that don’t play one role. You can use these as hydrators, highlighters, lip balms and however you wish. These top-rated multipurpose makeup products will get you ready fast and for a fraction of the cost.

Getting all glammed up at 6 am in the morning is mission impossible for those living on a tight schedule. The makeup multitaskers on our list are perfect for your beauty on-the-go bag. From brows to dull skin, take a look at the best multipurpose makeup products that will get looking on point in a matter of seconds.

MAC Prep + Prime Fix + $28.00

Get Yours Here