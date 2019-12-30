Top-Rated Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palettes To Level Up Your Neutral Glam

The world of beauty has gotten rose gold obsessed in the past years. From hair colors and nail polishes to beauty tools and highlighters, this beautiful hue is everywhere. However, you’ll find the most versatile rose gold products in eye makeup. This precious metal continues to serve as endless inspiration for subtle, yet statement makeup looks that flatter any complexion. We rounded up ten of the prettiest eyeshadow palettes to feed your rose gold obsession.

While rose and pink shades might be a bit more challenging to pull off, the gold tones make them easy to wear. You could wear this soft shade in many different ways. Spice up your go-to gold glam for something a bit more adventurous. These looks are in the natural zone with a pop of rose gold freshness. Also, rose gold eyeshadows look pretty as a wash all over the lid when you don’t have much time to do your makeup. Applied wet with an eyeliner brush, rose gold eyeshadows can give you a festive feline look that won’t go unnoticed. It’s a sophisticated, toned-town way to wear glitter.

We handpicked rose gold eyeshadow palettes that are compatible with every skin tone, blend like a dream and have a long staying power. From work to party, these flattering hues will keep your glam game on point. Scroll down to discover the best rose gold eyeshadow palettes.

NARS Ignited Eyeshadow Palette $59.00

Get Yours Here