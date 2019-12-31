Celebrity Makeup Highlights Of 2019 to Use As Inspo

The world of makeup is getting more and more exciting. Long gone are the days when a coat of mascara and lip gloss were enough. Not to mention that red lipstick is not the boldest choice a celebrity can make for a red carpet appearance. Makeup has gotten brighter, bolder, more adventurous. And we are so here for it! We went a step further and rounded up the most creative celebrity makeup looks we’ve seen in 2019. Scroll down to discover the makeup moments that made our jaws drop.

Kylie Jenner

Photo By @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner reached the billionaire status in 2019! Naturally, she celebrated the moment with a mesmerizing makeup look that didn’t go unnoticed. Her makeup artist Ariel Tejada took the look to a whole new level by topping the black feline flicks with dollar-hued glittery eyeliner.