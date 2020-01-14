The Best Contour Kits For Sculpted Cheekbones

What started as a Kardashian trend has now evolved into an everyday staple into our routine. Five years ago, hardly any of us contoured. Sure iconic makeup artists like Kevyn Aucoin were practicing this technique decades ago, but the artist guilty of mass use of contouring is Mario Dedivanovic. Kim Kardashian’s glam guru turned the sculpted look into a routine we swear by. To give you the best contour of your life, we tested and compared many kits. Ahead, you’ll find the best-performing contour kits that tick all the boxes.

Unlike bronzer, that’s warm-toned and serves to fake the just-got-back-from-my-holiday look, contour kits are predominantly cool-toned. These products are not meant to add color and warmth to your face but mimic natural shadows. Whether you want to build sky-high cheekbones or make your forehead appear smaller, it’s these gray-based products that can help you achieve the desired look.

Countour kits come in different formulas. For oily skin, powder contour kits are the best choice. For dry and aging complexions, hydrating cream formulas will help you achieve a sculpted look without accenting wrinkles and fine lines. Contour sticks are best for hard-to-reach-areas such as your nose. If you are a fan of the full glam makeup look, layering powder over creams is your best bet.

Below you’ll find top-rated contour kits in a variety of formulas and for every budget. These goodies will give you that sculpted look even the Kardashians would be jealous of!

