The New Year’s Resolutions of Your Favorite Celebs

It’s that time of year again! We all come up with countless New Year’s resolutions, and we probably won’t keep them- at least not all of them. Let’s wish for a happy, thriving new year full of kept and accomplished New Year’s resolutions! And let’s check out some resolutions from the last couple years from our favorite celebs to get inspiration for our own this year! Some of these resolutions are inspiring. Others are pretty darn funny. In fact, you don’t want to miss these. So, watch below to see if your favorite celeb made our list!

