The Best 2020 Highlighters That Will Keep Your Glow Game on Point

Highlighter is the one game-changing product that can take a look from meh to WOW! It’s the cherry on top of a my-skin-but-better makeup looks and the biggest glam factor in over-the-top looks. In 2020, these shine-boosting goodies are available in every finish imaginable. From dewy formulas that enhance skin’s radiance to liquid illuminators that leave a molten metallic effect on the cheeks, to powder highlighters that provide the you-can-see-me-from-space glow. No matter what type of shine is your favorite, our list of the best highlighters will help you pick a top-rated product that will give you a stunning shimmery flush on the face.

Highlighters have come a long way! We went from naturally-looking gold shades to boldly hued formulas coming in every color you can imagine. We dived into a deep search to discover distinctive, yet wearable highlighters that will give you out-of-this-world glow. These go insanely well with makeup looks in the same color, creating a mesmerizing monochromatic effect. Due to the pigmented color effect, these products can easily double as blushes! Of course, we also included some of our all-time favorite classics in universally flattering champagne, peachy and rose gold shades.

From creamy formulas to glittery finishes that give an intense glow, these goodies will get your complexion shining its brightest. Read on to discover the top-rated highlighters we tried and never looked back.

Huda Beauty 3D Highlighter Palette $45.00

