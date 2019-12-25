Creative Winter Hairstyles To Try in 2020

Now that the winter is here, it’s time to discover whole new ways to style your mane. With Insta hairstylists embracing overly accessorized hairstyles, there’s plenty of inspo on how to style your hair pretty this season. From cute bubble ponytails to pearl and rhinestone embellished updos, basic hair is not allowed in 2020. Take a look at these creative winter hairstyles to get your inspiration going.

Photo By @allenthomaswood/Instagram

Those ’90s hair clips have come a long way in 2018 and 2019. This trend will be alive and well throughout 2020 with even more statement accessories available to spice up your mane. One of our favorite styles is rhinestone-embellished clips that can take any look from basic to fabulous.