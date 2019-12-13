Trend Alert: Silver Hair Color Ideas to Rock in 2020

With the rise of many warm hair colors this fall and winter, we thought that icy dye jobs are dead for the season. But Pinterest searches for “silver hair” and “gray hair” proved us wrong. Although no dye job can dethrone copper hair and similar flaming hot hair colors, it seems that our obsession for silver hair is alive and well ahead of 2020. Why we can’t let go of this cool-toned hair color? First, it looks undeniably chic. Second, there are many different ways to achieve the desired silver hair look. Need some inspo? Scroll down to discover fabulous grey hair dye jobs you’d want to recreate for yourself.

Photo Source: Pinterest

You’re into the idea of trying this icy hair color, but have second thoughts about how this cool tone will look on your complexion? As a rule of thumb, silver hair looks best on individuals with cool undertones. If you are on the pale side, add some subtle dusty lavender tones into your gray hair dye to ensure that the color will pop despite your fair complexion.