The Best Lavender Hair Color Ideas For Fall 2019

Lavender hair may not have a fancy name like those food and beverage inspired hair color trends that have been popular lately, but that doesn’t make it less stunning. Unlike in the past, bright pastels are approved for fall 2019, so why not jump on the trend with the prettiest hue of them all? Lavender hair color is the hottest unusual dye job to try this season and we are bringing you all the inspo you need to get convinced to paint your mane the prettiest shades of purple. Whether you’re in the mood of vibrant pastel or dusty grey dye job with a lavender hint – we got you covered. Flip through our gallery of the best lavender hair color ideas you could try this fall.

Photo By @guy_tang/Instagram

If you are obsessed with lavender hair color as much as we are, you’d probably have a hard time deciding which shade to choose from the pastel purple spectrum. If you can’t make up your mind on one color, you can get a multidimensional dye job that showcases the diverse beauty of lavender hair.