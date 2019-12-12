Tested & Approved: These are The Best Concealers of 2019

You need to give your concealer more credit. Don’t you think that this is the hardest working item in your makeup collection? You use it to cover sleepless nights, period breakouts, scars, and other imperfections. These are only a few of the hats your concealer wears daily. On top of that, this product can make a great eyeshadow base for flawless application of powder and cream products. It can upgrade your contouring game, helping you achieve a perfectly sculpted look. You can sure add a few more things to this list. For this reason, we decided to round up the absolute best concealers of 2019 that you can use in various ways.

Lazy mornings? These concealers will double as a foundation and cover your dark circles and other imperfections. Spot concealing? The goodies we featured will for sure give you a flawless look with a few applications here and there. A multitasking concealer that you can carry in your purse, car, and beyond? Yes, we have found it for you!

We tried and tested multiple concealers to detect the ones that work and outperform! And we were not playing easy on these makeup items. From overtime shifts at work to crazy night outs, these concealers went through thick and thin with us. We proudly present you with the best concealers that can cover anything without looking cakey or flakey.

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer $36.72 $40.80

