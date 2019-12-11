The Merriest Holiday Nail Design Ideas for 2020

We all have a favorite way to celebrate the holidays. Some like to decorate the entire house in the Christmas spirit. Others go all-in with different “ugly” Christmas sweaters for every day of the holiday season. Moreover, makeup junkies like to honor the festive season with glitter looks, often finished off with red lipstick. What about nail obsessives? They get a chance to embrace the merriest time of the year in full force with eye-popping holiday nail designs. From subtle hints achieved with green and red nail polishes to jaw-dropping three-dimensional holiday motifs, you can go as soft or as bold as you prefer during the holiday season. Need some merry inspo for holiday nail designs? Scroll down to discover the coolest festive nail art and pin your favorite manis to bring at the salon.

Photo By @nailpromagazine/Instagram

Get in a festive mood with a gingerbread-inspired nail design. Painted on a red base, this adorable nail art will put a smile on your face during busy days, bringing you cozy, familial feels.