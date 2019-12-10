Best Hair Serums for Healthy Silky Strands

Baby, it’s cold outside meaning that your hair care routine must involve serum. Of course, you should continue using your favorite conditioner and that life-saving hair mask, but your strands need some extra attention in winter. That’s why we looked everywhere on the internet to locate and test the best hair serums for silky strong tresses.

The right hair serum can do wonder for your strands! Similar to the serums you use on your skin, hair serums are absolutely the best way to feed your hair the vitamins and nutrients that provide deep nourishment. Whether you want to tame the frizz, add moisture to your strands, encourage healthy growth or calm irritated scalp, the hair serums can help you target all of the problems you might have. The best thing? You don’t always need to wet your mane to apply these products. Most hair serums can be used on dry hair, offering instant improvement and long-term benefits at the same time.

We gathered the hardest-working hair serums that offer solutions for a wide variety of problems. No matter your issue or the season, these life-saving products deserve a spot in your bathroom cabinet. Scroll down to discover and shop the hair serums that will keep your tresses in their smoothest, silkiest condition this winter and beyond.

