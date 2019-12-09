Best Winter Lipstick Colors For 2020

Lipsticks are such game-changers! The right lip color can take a makeup look from basic to glamorous with a single swipe. Whether you’re into the safe, nude zone or want to spice things up with a bold lip, we got you covered with the best winter lipstick colors you could wear throughout the holiday season and in 2020.

From ultra-shiny finishes to velvety formulas that glide on the lips like a dream, to pigmented matte lipsticks, we sourced the best in each category to keep your makeup bag stocked with the trendiest lip colors for 2020. Just recently, Pantone announced Classic Blue as Color of the Year 2020. Although blue lipstick is not something new in the makeup department, only the boldest beauty enthusiasts dare to rock blue on the lips. With Pantone’s exciting color choice for 2020, we hope that more makeup obsessives will give the blue lipstick a chance. That’s why our Best Winter Lipstick edit starts with a statement blue Tom Ford lipstick that will get all eyes on you.

If you want something that will get you noticed, yet more wearable, we got bright pinks, seductive reds, vampy burgundy lipsticks and more. Scroll down to discover the best winter lipsticks that will make the perfect finishing touch for all your makeup looks.

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color Lipstick $36.00

Get Yours Here