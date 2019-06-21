This Celeb-Approved Eyeshadow Trick Will Give You The Best Insta Pics

Celebrities have busy schedules – just like us! Their makeup artists often don’t have the time to glam them up for hours. Luckily, they have countless smart hacks up their sleeve that allow them to snatch their client’s faces in a fraction of the time. The latest celebrity beauty hack we spotted will upgrade your Insta pics big time! Read on to discover how to elevate your eyeshadow game without spending hours in front of the mirror.

This celebrity-approved trick is all about adding a pop of color in the inner corner of your eyes. The bright eyeshadow will make your eyes appear bigger and your whole appearance fresher. You could easily fake 8 hours of sleep in a matter of minutes!

