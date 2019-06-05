The Best Summer Celebrity Makeup Looks to Copy

In case you haven’t seen – summer is here! And there’s an array of stunning summer-approved makeup looks waiting to land on your face. This season, the most stunning makeup looks delivered by celebs involve bright eyes, statement lips, and glossy skin. Check out the best celebrity makeup looks worth copying this summer.

Selena Gomez

Photo By @heynicenails/Instagram

The color green was underestimated in the world of beauty for so long – but not anymore! Celebrity makeup artists got their greens in action, and a summer trend was born. Selena Gomez hopped on this gorgeous trend with a stunning pastel look. The frosty green eyeshadow on her lids is what summer dreams are made of!