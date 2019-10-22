3 Fashion Themed Slots

From the biggest cat walks in Paris and Milan, fashion is a huge industry and with celebrities used to promote certain brands there is certainly big money involved. If you have a love of fashion you’ll be delighted to know that online casinos have a range of fashion themed slots to entertain you. On a list of popular online slots, these fashion themed games will always make an appearance.

1. High Fashion Slots

High Fashion slot features five reels and 25 pay lines. It is also a progressive slot meaning some of your stake goes into a minor and major jackpot which you might be lucky enough to win. The design of the game is bright and colourful and there are models featuring on the reels along with other fashion house images. There are a range of scatter symbols and triggers that unlock bonus features. One of the scatter symbols is the High Fashion Runway and this can multiply your winnings by up to 1000 times. The game is fast paced, highly polished and full of stunning runway imagery – a real delight to play.

2. Fashion Slots

Gamescale is a relatively new software development company however they are certainly one to watch and Fashion Slots is a stunning offering that is proving popular at many online casinos. The game features a new and unique format that is different from the standard five reel slot. it is well designed and appeals to the fashionista with plenty of fashion memorabilia lying around.

The backdrop is an elegant apartment where you will see a table laden with a cocktail glass, beautiful sunglasses and a fashion magazine. The reels rotate horizontally, so it is a form of three reel slot game however there is a twist with plenty of action as the models rotate to generate the required criteria for winning. Each horizontal reel consists of three parts of a costume the head, the trunk and the legs and the camera symbol is a scatter. There is a maximum multiplier of 5000 times which gives you access to a substantial win.

3. She’s a Rich Girl Slots

Of course, money does make the world go round and in order to compete in a high-stakes fashion world, being rich will help. She’s a Rich Girl slot features 9 pay lines and five reels and was developed by software company IGT. The leading lady is a stunning redhead with pots of cash, living a luxurious life with her sugar daddy, pet dog and lots and lots of diamonds. With wardrobes full of clothes we are sure she is setting the fashion trends for all around her. The diamond is one of the wild symbols and the Rich Girl logo is also wild, plus there are plenty of bonus actions depending on the colour of the diamonds that you activate. If you fancy escaping the day-to-day doldrums and living the life of Reilly then this could be the slot for you as it is pure escapism with plenty of bonus action and lots of cash to be won.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Style tips for a night at the casino