Get In On the Trend: Gold Dresses Celebrities Have Worn

Get-in-On-Trend-Every-Gold-Dress-Celebrities-Have-Worn-Lily-Collins
Prev1 of 15
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

There is an ultra-glamorous trend going on amongst celebrities just in time for the Holiday season. Your favorite A-listers love to attend high-profile events dripping in gold! Stunning gold dresses became a staple on the red carpet, being a serious competition to the all-time classic, the LBD. Check out every bespoke gold dress celebrities have worn.

Bella Hadid

Get-in-On-Trend-Every-Gold-Dress-Celebrities-Have-Worn-Bella-Hadid

Photo By @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid wrapped her model-worthy curves in liquid gold. She turned herself into a walking Kira Kira filter with this fully sequined number.

Prev1 of 15
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.