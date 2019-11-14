Get In On the Trend: Gold Dresses Celebrities Have Worn

There is an ultra-glamorous trend going on amongst celebrities just in time for the Holiday season. Your favorite A-listers love to attend high-profile events dripping in gold! Stunning gold dresses became a staple on the red carpet, being a serious competition to the all-time classic, the LBD. Check out every bespoke gold dress celebrities have worn.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid wrapped her model-worthy curves in liquid gold. She turned herself into a walking Kira Kira filter with this fully sequined number.