What are some healthy alternatives to tanning beds?

Indoor tanning is a beauty staple for many women. In recent years, there has not been a significant reduction in women’s pro-tanning attitudes and behaviors. As a matter of fact, they still use tanning beds, despite the dreadful consequences. The damage done to the skin is irreversible and increases the odds of developing skin cancer. Others possible risks include burns and irritations, premature skin aging, eye damage, and even changes in the immune system. So, how do you get a glowing tan? The good news is that there are several alternatives to tanning beds. Keep on reading to find out what you need to do to protect your skin and get the perfect tan.

#1 Sunless tanning lotions

In modern times, glowing skin is perceived as a symbol of social prestige. If you have a darker complexion, you are considered more attractive. There is no denying the role of body image and beauty in our lives. However, you should not sacrifice your health to keep up with the rest of the world. Stop using indoor tanning beds and invest in some self-tanning tanning lotions. If you do not have time to go hit the beach, using a tanning lotion is your best bet. The topical preparation gives your skin a natural-tanned look while protecting yourself from UV radiation. Keep in mind that the effect is not instantaneous. The skin becomes brownish after several hours.

Although sunless tanning products are typically sold as lotions, sprays and creams are available. They are an extremely convenient shortcut to tanning without the associated risk. If you want to have more control over the depth of your tan, it is recommended to get a lotion. You can apply less or more, as you wish. Do not use a very small amount of product to a large area. If you do not have enough product and over-rub, you risk getting streaks. Sunless tanning lotions are regulated by the authorities. They are completely safe to use. Just so be on the safe side, you should make sure not to inhale the mist during application. To ensure you are using the right lotion you should check the chemical composition of the product. You need some basic chemistry knowledge to understand how certain ingredients react. If you want to have a healthy and tanned skin, you can enrol in an online chemistry class to find more about the ingredients behind tanning lotions.

#2 Spray tans

Do you want a quick, easy, full-body tan? If the answer is yes, think about getting a spray tan. Spray tanning, commonly referred to as fake tanning or UV-filled tanning, is an artificial way of getting a golden bronze. A technician uses an airbrush to spray your entire body. The biologically active compound in the spray is DHA which stands for Dihydroxyacetone. It is obtained from plant sources such as sugar cane and beets. The ingredient works together with amino acids in the skin, causing a chemical reaction that transforms the upper layers of the skin – in other words, skin pigmentation. Another ingredient that is worth talking about is the bronzer, which gives you a clear picture of how your tan will be.

A spray tan will cost more than a sunless tanning lotion but the results are totally different. If you want to get the most natural-looking tan, go to the salon. There are some aspects you need to pay attention to. It is necessary to exfoliate ahead of time. If you do not exfoliate, the result may not be what you want. Equally important is to drink lots and lots of water. This way, yoru tan will last a long, long time. Last but not least, make sure not to wear tight clothing. The reason for this is that it takes some time for the bronzer to dry. You risk staining your clothing. Do not put on skinny jeans or yoga pants.

#3 Tan towels

As mentioned at the beginning, tanning beds are anything but healthy. So, if you do not use a tanning bed, what are you supposed to do? Well, you can try tanning towels. Towelettes are contain a neat, self-tanning formula which functions in conjunction with the proteins and amino acids in the skin to produce a healthy glow. Applying this kind of product is not as easy as you think. Use latex or non-latex gloves. Rub the self-tanner all over the body. Make sure to rub the towel on your knees, elbows, and ankles. If you do not follow these instructions, you can get stains. In the end, take your gloves off and use your hands to give the tan a finishing touch. You can continue to use the towelette until you get the desired look.

There is no need to be worried about using tan towels. They are quite harmless. The towelettes last for a couple of days, so you have to repeat the self-tanning process. Use tan towels when you do not have time for a spray tan appointment. Sure, the result is not perfect but at least you will have glowing, radiant skin. Cleanse the skin before using the towelettes. It is important to eliminate slime and dead skin cells. If your skin is squeaky clean, it will be more likely to absorb more colour and it will end up looking more brownish. Patience is very important. To be more precise, let the self-tanner dry completely. Do not dress up immediately after having applied the self-tanner. If you do, the colour will most certainly rub off.

#4 Basking in the sun

Basking in the sun is something you need to try. When the sun rays hit the skin, they trigger the production of vitamin D. This vitamin has numerous roles in the body, such as maintaining the health of bones, supporting the health of the immune system, and supporting lung function. Attention needs to be paid to the fact that too much UV radiation from the sun can cause skin cancer. When you go outside, apply lots and lots of sunscreen. Avoid going out at peak hours when the sun is shining at its maximum. If you must leave the home, wear protective clothing and do not forget to apply sunscreen.

After your time spent in the sun, apply moisturiser. Moisturise and soothe the skin to prevent sting and inflammation. Your skin needs extra tender loving care after being exposed to the sun. Staying out in the sun too long can be dangerous, so you should better be careful. You should better fake your tan. A spray tan, for example, will not damage your skin. Actually, it will offer a seamless look that looks perfectly natural and, most importantly, is safe. So, what is your choice?