Keep Yourself Warm & Stylish With These Ten Chic Oversized Knitted Sweaters

We are deep into the sweater weather already, but it’s never too late to update your wardrobe with a new set of cozy fall staples. Speaking of coziness, it doesn’t get more comfortable than oversized sweaters that keep you warm and stylish at the same time. To help you protest the cold weather in style, we sourced the best sweaters with an oversized fit you can shop this season.

These knits will help you stay Haute as the temperatures go down. After all, no weather is too bad when there’s a big, fuzzy sweater to keep you warm. Not to mention that there’s something about slouchy fits that makes every outfit look chicer. The soft fabric and oversized silhouette give more adventure to the look no matter how simple or delicate it is. These pieces are also perfect for putting together chic layered outfits.

For those who don’t want to give up on wearing dresses during the cold season, long oversized sweaters are here to help you look elegant all fall long. Whether you need a casual outfit for a stroll around the city or something polished that will take you from the office to a dinner date, these oversized sweaters are easy to dress up and down.

Scroll down to discover the best-oversized sweaters of the season and update the wardrobe with your favorite looks.

Asos Design Sweater With Oversized Sequin Detail $36.00 $72.00

