Men’s Luxury Wedding Outfit Ideas for 2019

Whether you’re tying the knot in a church, at a hotel, at a private garden, in the beach, or the foot of the mountain – one of the (many) things that couples should prepare for is their outfit.

When it comes to wedding outfits, all efforts are usually given on the bride and her bridesmaids. But just like the girls, the boys also deserve to be well-dressed, especially the groom.

The problem is that men often have a hard time picking out the perfect outfit for their wedding. And it’s not that there isn’t a lot of options (because there are, actually). It’s just that men are naturally not into so many details when it comes to choosing an outfit.

Check out the following wedding outfit ideas that will make you stand out on this very special occasion.

Wedding Outfit Ideas for the Groom

Traditional Tuxedo & Black Tie

There’s nothing more classic and elegant than a tuxedo paired with a black tie. Whether it’s a church wedding or a destination wedding, you can never go wrong with black. A sharply tailored tux pairs perfectly well with a white dress. To add more personality in your look, you can incorporate unique details like a shawl neck, color variation, and other stylistic details. Tuxedo is usually paired with a black bow tie but a straight necktie is welcome. Other accessories would be French cuffs, cufflinks, cummerbund, and studs for your shirt. Your shoes should also be black and polished. Aside from the traditional leather loafers, you can also wear Velvet or satin ones.

Tip: Take the formality one step further by replacing the black accessories with a white vest and bow tie.

Lighter-colored Suit for Outdoor Weddings

Many couples choose to exchange vows in the great outdoors. Whether you’re having a vineyard or a backyard wedding, you can definitely get away with a lighter-colored suit. A gray suit paired with a patterned bow tie makes a great option if you’re looking for something in the middle of fun and formal. Meanwhile, a taupe suit, which has a natural feel, is perfect for a backyard wedding. For an even more relaxed look, wear khakis and a navy blazer and a pair of leather oxfords.

Tip: Want to be a little more different? Try out a three-piece tweed suit.

Linen Suit for a Beach Wedding

You don’t want a super buttoned-up look for your wedding at the beach. You want a more relaxed look. For your suit, choose a breathable material like linen. Wearing a tie or a bow tie is also not necessary. Accessories are a must though, such as cuffs, a vest, a belt, or suspenders. Don’t think you can go barefooted on your wedding beach. You need a pair of shoes. A good one. Some grooms opt for dress shoes while others go for boater shoes.

Tip: A light-colored khaki suit looks great for a beach or waterfront wedding too.

Wedding Outfit Ideas for Groomsmen

Semiformal

You don’t need a tux. You need a suit and a tie. For the suit, it depends on the location and time of the year. For colder months, choose suits with darker colors and heavier fabrics. For warmer months, you’ll look well in a lighter-colored suit, such as beige or light grey.

Tip: if you’re not comfortable wearing a tie, use a pocket square to up the formality of your look.

Cocktail

Cocktail outfits stand in the middle of casual daywear and formal eveningwear. You’re free to mix and match the pieces. For example, you can pair your trousers with a blazer of a different color. You can opt for colored pants too but don’t go bright. Take note that cocktail dresses have darker tones. And of course, don’t forget – you will have to wear a collared shirt. You can skip the tie for a blazer with a pocket square. For your shoes, you can have a lace-up or a polished loafer.

Tip: While you can be more relaxed with your dressing choices, stay away from sneakers.

Dressy Casual

For weddings like this, you don’t necessarily need to wear a suit. You will look fine with a pair of trousers or chinos and for your top – a crewneck with a blazer or a button-down. You can even wear a patterned suit. If the celebration is more casual, you can get away with a more relaxed outfit, such as well-fitting dark jeans and a button-down. There are many options but your outfit has to look polished too.

Tip: You want your shoes to look refined so grab a pair of nice loafers.

Tips to Look Stunning on a Wedding

Whether you’re the groom or the groomsman, there are a few things you need to keep in mind to look great on this very special occasion:

● Look your best

You can’t change the way you look. Your clothing is the single most important thing to ensure that you are the best man you can be. Dressing well for your wedding is a sign of respect not only to your partner but to everyone present in the best day of your life.

● Buy your suit or outfit early

This will save you time, money, and headache. If the wedding you’re attending has a dress code, the more you need to prepare ahead of time. Additionally, practice wearing your outfit before the big day.

● Invest in a good pair of men’s shoes

Your shoes can make or break your wedding outfit. Picking out shoes for your wedding day is a big deal. If your outfit is more casual, choose a pair of neutral color, such as tan, brown or navy. If you’re wearing a classic black Tuxedo, opt for a black Derby or Oxford leather shoes.

Choosing the perfect outfit for a wedding can be a challenge for most men. But don’t worry. With these ideas, you can pull off a stunning look that will make you feel the most handsome man in the world.

