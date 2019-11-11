Zodiac Fashion: What Your Astrology Sign Says About Your Style

Ever wondered what your fashion style is? Is it simple and classic, bold and edgy, or bohemian? Your zodiac sign affects everything: your personality traits, your love life, your strengths and weaknesses, and even your fashion sense. Therefore, each zodiac sign has its own unique style based on their traits. Read on to find out if your style aligns with the stars.

Aries – Vibrant and Bold

You always look great, Aries! You’re not afraid to step into the spotlight with a fiery, confident attitude and a vibrant, bold outfit to match your personality. You love the classics, but you also enjoy challenges, so your fashion style could be described as street chic. Your fashion choices are often very daring and you love different accessories like jewelry, hats, and sunglasses, and often use them to achieve a cool, stylish look.

Preferred colors: Red, White, Blue, and Green

Taurus – Classy and Comfortable

As a Taurus, you’re a very down-to-earth, reliable and practical person. Therefore, your fashion style is classy but comfortable. You cannot live without your comfortable jeans, sweaters, and sneakers, and you often gravitate towards the more neutral and pastel shades. However, you’re not afraid to make a statement and you can easily make any look your own.

Preferred colors: Pink, Gray, and White

Gemini – Versatile and Innovative

You’re always on-trend, Gemini! You’re a risk-taker when it comes to fashion and your style is versatile and changeable just like your character. You’re not really a fan of wearing the same clothes for more than once, and you love to switch it up and try some new styles, fabrics, and patterns. You have a tendency to choose bright, vibrant shades and clothing pieces that turn heads. Designer handbags and leather belts are your essential accessories.

Preferred colors: Yellow, White, and Green

Cancer – Elegant and Timeless

You’re always sophisticated, elegant, and your fashion choices always have a classic, timeless appeal. As an emotional, caring, and sensitive Cancerian, you adore romantic patterns, vintage pieces, luxury brands, and you take any opportunity to dress up.

Preferred colors: Gray, Blue, Sea Green, and Beige

Leo – Trendy and Daring

You’re the trendsetter of the zodiac, Leo, and you’re known for your fiery, stubborn, and dominating personality. When it comes to fashion, you’re not afraid to try anything and you’re always up for a little style challenge. Your wardrobe is mostly vibrant and bold and you’re always dressed to lead and show off your dominant personality. You enjoy the spotlight, Leo, so you love to make a statement with your fashion choices and to impress people with the brands and the clothes that you’re wearing.

Preferred colors: Gold, Orange, and Yellow

Virgo – Minimalist and Classy

You’re a practical, hardworking, and detail-oriented person, Virgo. Therefore, you always gravitate towards tailored, classic or vintage pieces. You know how to create the perfect outfit that is stylish, classy, but never over the top. You love neutral colors and patterns, and you enjoy using delicate accessories. You’re very particular about cleanliness, so you always need to make sure that your clothes are neat and clean.

Preferred colors: Orange, Light Pink, Peach, and Baby Blue,

Libra- Romantic and Edgy

As the most romantic and charming sign of the zodiac, it’s only natural that your fashion style is romantic and feminine. However, even though you love classic pieces and lush materials like silk, velvet, and lace, you love to add edgy details to balance out your outfits such as leather accessories, studs, belts, and metallic trims.

Preferred colors: Pale Blue and Purple

Scorpio – Bold and Dramatic

You’re one of the bravest signs of the zodiac, Scorpio, which means that you’re not afraid to experiment with bold and versatile pieces, dramatic accessories, and wild prints. However, you can pair bright colors together with style, so you always look polished and classy. Like a typical Scorpio that is a creature of habit, you have your own signature outfit.

Preferred colors: Black, Dark Purple, Deep Red, and Green

Sagittarius – Comfortable and Casual

Curious, adventurous, and free-spirited are some of the biggest Sagittarius traits. Therefore, you’re always dressed comfortably in case you will need to get yourself from point A to point B. You love bright colors and stylish yet casual pieces that can serve you under any kind of weather condition and pieces you can wear when you’re traveling and exploring new places. You often like to mix and match different accessories to spice up your casual outfits.

Preferred colors: Yellow, Orange, White, and Red

Capricorn – Conservative and Sophisticated

You’re known as a serious, reliable, loyal, and traditional person, Capricorn. That is why you like to wear classic, sophisticated, and timeless clothes and accessories that will never go out of style. You’re a hardworking zodiac sign, so you appreciate luxury brands and you like to invest in high-quality fashion items that you can wear over and over again.

Preferred colors: Brown, Navy Blue, and Grey

Aquarius – Eccentric and Edgy

As the most original, independent, and intellectual sign of the zodiac, you have an eccentric and edgy fashion style Aquarius. You’re a rebellious person that doesn’t like to follow rules, and this applies also to fashion. You like experimenting with bold prints, vivid colors, and different styles and accessories to show off the “wild” side of your personality. When it comes to fashion, you love to be different from others and don’t enjoy the typical ways of clothing.

Preferred colors: Purple and Electric Blue

Pisces – Romantic and Elegant

A romantic and free-spirited at heart, you like adding a playful flair to your wardrobe, Pisces. You’re creative, so your outfit is always elegant and eye-catching, and never over the top. You don’t want to seek unnecessary public attention, that’s why you always choose clothes that are simple, stylish, comfortable, and made of soft and natural fabrics. You also like light, neutral shades, and floral prints.

Preferred colors: Pale Yellow, Mauve, Lavender, and White

