Your Guide to Caring for Real Hair Extensions

Celebrities and non-celebrities alike use hair extensions for various reasons. Some people use them to go from short hair to long hair overnight. Others want to add more thickness to thinning hair or add volume to an updo.

Whatever your reason for choosing to wear real hair extensions, it’s important that you care for them properly. When you take care of your extensions, you can help them last longer, saving you money from buying a new one once it wears out. Carry on reading to know more.

Wash your extensions with your regular hair

Keeping your extensions in good condition is very similar to keeping your natural hair healthy. The first step is by washing them to keep them clean. If you have semi-permanent extensions, such as ones that are sewn or taped in, you can wash your extensions in the shower, just like you would your normal hear.

Keep in mind, however, if you wear clip-ins, you’ll need to give your extensions their own bath. Trying to wash them in the shower will inevitably cause them to come out.

Use the right products

Little kids love sudsing up their hair with bubbles. This is what people come to know makes hair clean. However, when it comes to extensions, foaming shampoo is not a good thing. Instead, choose a shampoo that is sulfate-free (sulfate is what makes your shampoo foam).

You should also avoid using shampoos and other products that are alcohol-based. Alcohol can dry out hair, leaving it looking lackluster and dull. Instead, choose a moisturizing shampoo that will help keep your hair shiny.

Use conditioner no matter what

Once you’ve washed your natural hair extensions, be sure to moisturize them. Conditioners play a key role in giving hair its shine and bounce. If you have curly hair, use a leave-in conditioner during the day to keep your curls looking their best.

Watch your product usage

One of the main reasons people wear hair extensions is to be able to do more with their hair. But be sure you avoid using certain products, or at the very least limit, the amount you use. Products such as hair spray, styling wax, and gel can clog up extensions, reducing their lifespan and requiring more care.

Don’t wash them too much

Just like how many people don’t wash their hair every day, you should also be sure you don’t wash your real hair extensions every day. In fact, they really only need to be washed three to five times a week. Over-washing them can cause them to become discolored and dried out.

Brush your hair daily

Don’t underestimate the importance of brushing your hair, extensions included, daily. By keeping your locks well-groomed, you prevent your extensions from becoming tangled and also help restore its shine after a good night’s sleep.

Make sure you choose the appropriate brush and brush gently. Paddle brushes are a great option for those who have hair extensions. You can also ask your cosmetologist as to what type of brush they recommend for your hair as well.

Don’t go to bed with wet hair

If you shower at night, the last thing you probably want to do is take time to dry your hair before bed. However, if you wear extensions, you should. Going to bed with wet hair can cause breakage as well as tangles that can be difficult to remove.

