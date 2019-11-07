Ten Chic & Trendy Hairstyles For Women With Long Hair

If you are looking for quick and easy hairstyles that will keep your long mane away from the face, we got you covered. And even if you are willing to invest extra mirror time and style your hair glamorous, you are in the right place to discover chic hairstyles for long hair. Although this was the year of the bob, we have to admit that long hair leaves more room to experiment with styles, layers, and colors. The styling options for long hair are endless, yet you often get yourself stuck into the same boring hair routine. Worry not – we sourced the chicest ways to jazz up your look. Ahead, you’ll find ten outstandingly gorgeous long hairstyle ideas that will give you enough inspo for the months to come.

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Expose your beautiful features with a dramatic slicked-back hairstyle. Rather than keeping things smooth and sleek, give your mane some extra oomph by styling it in loose waves with added volume at the front. Fine hair would really appreciate this style!