Shop The Best Fashion Finds Under $100

In a time when everyone on Instagram is flaunting expensive pieces, it’s so hard to tame the urge to splurge on designer boots, or bags, or everything! However, what our inner shopaholic wants is not always what the wallet agrees with. And let’s admit – there’s something so oddly satisfying about affordable finds! To get you looking on point for less this fall, we gathered the trendiest fashion finds under $100, so you can shop excessively without feeling guilty!

While investing in basics pays off in the long run, splurging on the latest trends is another story. So, if you worry that a neon coat will be totally out of fashion by next year, you might want to find a good deal and hop on the trend anyway? That’s exactly why we made this fashion finds under $100 edit. You’ll definitely find some basics that will stay in your wardrobe for seasons to come but expect to see some insanely chic, yet affordable pieces.

Classic trench coat? Fabulous neon sweater? Insanely chic velvet trousers? All under $100!? You won’t feel guilty while filling your fall wardrobe with stylish garments. Scroll down to discover the best fashion finds for less and shop your favorite looks.

Akira Just About Blazer Mini Dress $99.90

