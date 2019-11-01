These Celebrity Winter Updos Will Give You An A-List Status

celebrity winter updos

Celebrity updos evolve from season to season, depending on the latest trends in the hair department. The newest A-list appearances predict bold aesthetic not tied to a specific style. Think of messy, undone updos, sleek, elegant styles and everything in between. The celebrity winter updos we gathered work for any occasion on your calendar both special and casual. If you are looking for some inspo on crafting the perfect updo this season, feast your eyes on these celebrity hairstyles.

Photo By @chrisappleton1/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is a fan of wearing her hair down, but when she decides to switch things up – it’s an updo moment to remember. Right now, the business mogul is all about sexy, ’90s hair. Her glossy half-ponytail with flipped ends will make you the chicest person around.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing.