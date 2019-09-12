The best 2019 Winter Hair Trends to Try

It’s still September, but that doesn’t mean we’ll sleep on the chicest winter hair trends. If you are still trying to catch up with the fall hair trends, we are glad to help. However, if you have tried most of those and are ready to jump to the next level, continue reading. After all, you don’t want to be the last person to hear about a trend, so why not discover the hottest winter hair trends before everyone else? Flip through this article for some fresh, winter-approved hairstyles that will be everywhere during the cold season.

Ribbons

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Whether it’s a rainy, snowy or windy day, your hair needs some extra support during the winter. So, why not combine fashion and function by topping your ‘do with a cute ribbon?