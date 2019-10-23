How to Make Halloween Costumes from Items You Already Have

Let’s face it, putting together an epic Halloween costume can be an intimidating feat. It can also be a costly one. After figuring out the look and purchasing the costume itself, one must think about the shoes, the hair, the makeup, the nails, and every other tiny detail involved in the costume. If every item is purchased new, it could become a hefty cost and a time-consuming adventure. Well, there’s a fun way to cut the cost this Halloween. And potentially cut the effort, too. How do you do that, you ask? Make a costume out of items you probably already have at your house.

For example, you can put together a really easy cat costume with a black shirt, black pants, and cat ears with a little bit of eyeliner. Or, you could go more elaborate and make an entire paper doll dress out of cardboard and/or poster board. Either way, there are no unnecessary costs. Watch the video below to see our favorite Halloween costumes made from items you already have and to get inspiration on what to make for you Halloween costume. Did your favorite costume make our list?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: