9 Mint Green Makeup Looks You Could Pull Off in Fall

Mint green was one of the most underestimated pastel colors until this season. We are honestly surprised how such a beautiful tone was away from the spotlight for so long. Mint green gained popularity back in 2013 when Pantone announced Emerald as the Color of the Year. However, it’s been a while since fashionistas and makeup gurus embraced this color in full force. This season things are different – mint green is taking over our makeup bags! Even though it looks a bit unnatural, green’s pastel sister can refresh your look big time. Since it’s one of the fall’s trendiest hues. We prepared a gallery of the prettiest mint green makeup looks for you to try this season.

Photo By @jltlhr2.0/Instagram

This combo of two contrasting shades is on the wearable side thanks to the pastel toning. If you are not a fan of those neon looks, pastels are a great way to experiment with color.