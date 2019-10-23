9 Mint Green Makeup Looks You Could Pull Off in Fall
Mint green was one of the most underestimated pastel colors until this season. We are honestly surprised how such a beautiful tone was away from the spotlight for so long. Mint green gained popularity back in 2013 when Pantone announced Emerald as the Color of the Year. However, it’s been a while since fashionistas and makeup gurus embraced this color in full force. This season things are different – mint green is taking over our makeup bags! Even though it looks a bit unnatural, green’s pastel sister can refresh your look big time. Since it’s one of the fall’s trendiest hues. We prepared a gallery of the prettiest mint green makeup looks for you to try this season.
This combo of two contrasting shades is on the wearable side thanks to the pastel toning. If you are not a fan of those neon looks, pastels are a great way to experiment with color.