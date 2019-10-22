10 Pretty Winter Hairstyles That Will Warm Up Your Cold Days

Now that the temperatures have dropped, it’s time to think of hairstyles that can survive winter’s challenging conditions. Since this time of the year can bring some seriously harsh weather, a hairstyle that can stay looking pretty through it all is more than needed. We are taking inspiration from our favorite hairstylists to bring you the prettiest cool-weather hairstyles. From chic updos to retro waves, most of the looks we’ve gathered are easy to recreate at home. Take a look at these trending winter hairstyles and get inspired.

Photo By @natalieannehair/Instagram

Keep that critical front part of your hair in place with trending hair clips. You’ll get a chic winter hairstyle that won’t get destroyed by the cool weather conditions easily.