Shop Falls Biggest Trend: Puff Sleeve Energy

Your inner maximalist is going to live the best life in 2019. This year we had so many over-the-top trends and the obsession won’t stop anytime soon. From blinding neon colors to loud animal prints, there’s a huge retro revival that makes maximalism a way of living life, not just a trend. Speaking of maximalist trends, puff sleeves are one of the hottest things in the fashion department RN.

Puffy sleeves are the kind of fashion trend that makes any outfit look at least ten times better. The power sleeve gives off major princess vibes without the inconvenience of larger-than-life ball gowns. Puff sleeve pieces give you the chance to channel your inner princess every day of the year, without having to wait for a prince to invite you to a royal party. Now you can make your wildest kindergarten dreams come true by rocking statement sleeves day in and day out on every occasion.

Seriously, there’s no limit on where you could wear puff sleeve pieces. From tops that could take you on a casual walk around the city to ultra-chic dresses for date nights, night-outs and even special occasions like engagement parties and weddings, the puff sleeve is one versatile element that can fit into any event on your calendar.

Puffy sleeves aren’t going anywhere soon and we invite you to embrace the trend with the chicest pieces we’ve sourced for you. Get ready to feel like a modern-day princess with sleeves as big as your personality. Scroll down to shop the prettiest puffy sleeve looks and elevate your fall style with big sleeve energy!

Puff Sleeve Gartered Dress $545.00

