Lavender Hair is The Unexpected Color Trend We Can’t Get Enough Of

Much like the flower, it is named after, lavender hair is soft and spicy at the same time. Although lavender hair is not a classic, natural color, it’s still feminine and surprisingly wearable. The beautiful lavender flower is known for its calming power, which is why its essential oil is used in aromatherapy. It’s safe to say that the lavender hair color has a similar effect. Having all the richness of purple without being too loud, lavender hair is a feast for the eyes. In 2018, Pantone announced Ultra Violet, as a color of the year. Shortly after the announcement, fashionistas, makeup artists and hair colorists turned to lavender, Ultra violet’s pastel sister that’s easier to mix, match and wear. Although Ultra Violet has been replaced with Living Coral in 2019, the Pinterest searches for lavender hair have skyrocketed lately. To support your lavender hair obsession, we’ve gathered stunning examples ranging from tamed tones to the most vivid purples. Flip through this article for the best lavender hair inspo.

Photo By @nyane/Instagram

First of all, we must admit that lavender hair might not be for everyone. It has a blue-based undertone, which is decidedly cool. Depending on your skin tone, lavender hair might enhance your best assets or wash you out.