Get Inspiration from the Art at Ibagari Boutique Hotel

A property that uses art to enhance their design stands out much more than one that doesn’t because they immediately develop stronger personality through the design. And that’s what you find at Ibagari Boutique Hotel. There is so much personality at the Ibagari, and it will inspire you to showcase your best personality through your fashion while lounging around at the hotel.

You will notice as soon as you arrive on the property that it is not your ordinary hotel. The architecture is open and freeing. As you look up in the lobby, you’ll see where a tree has grown up and through the property and out the roof, which is open in parts around the tree. You can immediately recognize that architect Patricia ‘Paty’ Arenas of Paliare Studio has combined her art and structure with nature when developing Ibagari Boutique Hotel. When walking through the lobby and giftshop, you can also see where Paty sculpted a cluster of ants journeying around the hotel entitled, “Hormiguero” or “Anthill”.

Hormiguero by Patricia ‘Paty’ Arenas

There are large paintings across the property by Jaime Castillo, including one large painting in the lobby of a fish. Jaime’s art is very modern yet still has a freeing, more impressionistic approach to his work that fits with the sophisticated yet laid-back atmosphere of Ibagari. A beautiful painting of someone’s face with the top of their head as a wave sat in my room, and that was by Jaime, as well. It was called “La Libertad de la Mente” or “Freedom of Mind” which paints a very strong message in ones brain. Great art has deeper meanings, and it’s clear that Jaime’s art has this.

La Libertad de la Mente by Jaime Castillo

Be inspired by all the art and let loose on your stay. Take an art tour or a “dip and sip” art class to enhance your artistic getaway. And be sure to wear your finest resort ware to enhance the style of your trip. Start your day with a long, flowy boho skirt and chic top over your swimsuit, and, once it gets warm enough, dare to show off your Vanessa Mooney romper to the world!

Since the Ibagari Boutique Hotel is such a haven for art, be sure to have a baggy sweater (you know, like the one Marilyn did a photoshoot in) to wrap yourself up in as the sun starts to set. And if you’re looking to go on a Sunset cruise around Roatan, grab your vintage swimwear and compliment it with a white short-sleeved blazer to accentuate the sailor look without looking too costumey.

We hope you are able to visit the Ibagari Boutique Hotel to get inspired. It is quite the artistic endeavor that stands out and will be sure to inspire the inner fashionista in you. So head down to Roatan, Honduras today!

To book your stay at Ibagari, contact our favorite travel designer Donna Wong at AllurePlus.com or email info@allureplus.com.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ibagari Boutique Hotel Offers You a Tropical Paradise