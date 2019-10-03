A General Guide to Accessorize with Jewelry

Both men and women have, for thousands of years, adorned themselves with jewelry for weddings, events, or just for beauty. Jewelry is such an important accessory in the lives of both men and women. It makes both you and your outfit stand out to make an impression. Selection of accessories, such as ties, gloves, jewelry, watches, and shawls are so diverse that you have infinite opportunities to not only look different from someone else, but stand out and make a style that is truly your own. In today’s article, we are going to focus on guiding how women should accessorize themselves with jewelry.

Jewelry is very versatile, and can be made of different materials such as gold, silver, platinum, shells, and precious beads, like pearls. It can be adorned with gems, diamonds, pearls, and many other eye-catching ornaments to make stylish jewelry. In the article today, we will provide you with some tips on how to adorn yourself with jewelry without it being too much or too little.

Necklaces

It is important to consider the dress you plan to wear and then look for the best necklace to complement it.

Strapless Dress

If you’re wearing a strapless dress, the best choice is a choker or a short necklace. These two choices certainly complement a strapless dress.

Sweetheart Neckline Dress

With these types of dresses, it’s best to go for short, bold necklaces.

V-Neck Dress

V-Neck line dresses call for short necklaces that have a drooping pendant. You must ensure that the necklace itself is short, and doesn’t hang too low.

Deep V-Neck or Plunge Dress

With plunging neckline dresses, you can layer your necklaces. Start with a short necklace and then a longer one to follow.

One-Shoulder Dress

With a one-shoulder dress, you should never opt for a necklace. The best thing to do is put on some bold earrings.

High Neckline Dress

Similar to the one-shoulder dress, there is no need for a necklace. The best trick here is to wear simple, but slightly striking earrings such as hoops.

Earrings

Consider your face shape when choosing earrings to enhance your look.

Circle

Drop, dangle, or chandelier earrings go best with a round face, because they help to make a face look slimmer.

Rectangle

Cluster, studs, and hoop earrings give this face shape a fuller appearance.

Square

Women with this face shape should opt for earrings with smooth edges and curves; they should avoid large earrings.

Heart

Dangle earrings that are wider at the bottom than the top help to make this face shape stand out.

Oval

Fortunately for oval faced women, all earrings go well with this face shape.

Rings

Rings are probably a favorite for most of us. Follow the rules below so your hands look feminine and lovely.

If you have short fingers, please don’t go for wearing big and flashy rings.

Rings catch a lot of attention, therefore always make sure your nails are nicely filed, trimmed and painted so they can stand out nicely with your jewelry.

Wearing numerous rings on only one finger is inappropriate. If you want to go for many rings, then you should add them to other fingers, and the other hand too.

Conclusion

This article can serve as a complete guide to help you with how and what you should consider before wearing necklaces, rings, and earrings. Jewelry can certainly accentuate one’s appearance and outfit, but keeping some rules in mind, when wearing jewelry, will help to make you stand out in public and enhance your own beauty.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Choose The Best Jewelry For Your Skin Tone