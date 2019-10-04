The Best Red Hair Colors to Try in 2019

Red is all the rage right now. From returning classics like copper hair to trending beverage-inspired dye jobs such as ginger beer hair and mulled wine hair, red hair color is the top trend of fall 2019. It’s undoubtedly a bold choice, but considering all those vibrant hair colors trending in the past, red seems like a quite safe and wearable option. You might want to go all-in with a fiery dye job or add a soft red hint to your blonde or brown strands, there’s a red hair color for everyone. Ready to go red? Show your hair colorist one of these stunning takes on scarlet strands.

Photo By @guy_tang/Instagram

Fire up your strands with a vibrant red dye job that evolves into flames towards the ends. This red hot combo will keep you warm even on the coldest days.