The Best Red Hair Colors to Try in 2019

the best red hair colors
Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Red is all the rage right now. From returning classics like copper hair to trending beverage-inspired dye jobs such as ginger beer hair and mulled wine hair, red hair color is the top trend of fall 2019. It’s undoubtedly a bold choice, but considering all those vibrant hair colors trending in the past, red seems like a quite safe and wearable option. You might want to go all-in with a fiery dye job or add a soft red hint to your blonde or brown strands, there’s a red hair color for everyone. Ready to go red? Show your hair colorist one of these stunning takes on scarlet strands.

the best red hair colors
Photo By @guy_tang/Instagram

Fire up your strands with a vibrant red dye job that evolves into flames towards the ends. This red hot combo will keep you warm even on the coldest days.

Prev1 of 10
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.