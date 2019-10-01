3 Tips to Prevent Your Jeans from Stretching Out

You’ve been looking for a ‘perfect’ pair of jeans for too long. Now you have it, and it’s neither too big nor too small. It just fits on you. With this pair of woman’s jeans https://www.tally-weijl.com/en_UK/clothing-woman/jeans-woman.html, nothing can go wrong.

It complements your body shape and creates the best look while enhancing your appearance. Since the pair fits right, it’ll be comfortable to wear. This is the main reason why most people invest their time into getting a perfect pair of jeans that fits.

However, the fact that it fits today doesn’t mean it’ll always fit. Women’s jeans, like all clothes, tend to stretch over time. In most cases, this doesn’t happen overnight; it takes time.

For instance, wearing the same pair of woman jeans for months or years may force it to stretch. If this happens, then it won’t fit like it used to. It’s, therefore, vital that you work towards avoiding this phenomenon.

Here are some few tips that you can employ to maintain the original feel, look, and integrity of your jeans:

Buy High-Quality Jeans

Yes, two pair of jeans may have the same appearance. However, this doesn’t mean that they share the same quality. Some are made with low-quality fabric, and poor craftsmanship and others have the best quality materials and craftsmanship.

Unlike the former, the latter is less prone to stretching. Because of this, the prices are slightly higher. Once you buy them, they’ll stay longer, retain their color, shape, and size.

So, the next time you go shopping, avoid cheap brands. In most cases, they’re of low quality and won’t last long for you to enjoy.

Line-Dry the Jeans

One way to prevent your favorite pair of jeans from stretching out is by line-drying them. Yes, the traditional dryer will save time but also increase the risk of stretching. But how?

Well, the dryer knocks around clothes which might pull the fabric. At times, the material may stretch beyond a point where the jeans don’t fit anymore. You don’t want this to happen to your favorite pair.

Wash Your Jeans with Cold Water

When washing your pair of jeans, should you use hot or cold water? Well, this is an old-age debate that creates heated conversations to date.

The common belief is, hot/warm water is ideal for removing stains. But what you don’t know is, washing your favorite jeans in cold water has its own merits. For starters, it protects it from stretching alongside other forms of damage.

But what happens if cold water doesn’t rid your jeans of stubborn stains? Add half a cup of white vinegar to boost the cleaning process.

Conclusion

Do you want to prevent your favorite pair of jeans from stretching out? Well, there are different ways in which you can realize your objective. For instance, you can wash in cold water and line-dry them. Alternatively, you can opt to embrace stretching than fighting it. The best way is by buying stretch jeans which are designed to flex without suffering any damage.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Wear Jeans