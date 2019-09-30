A pair of fitted jeans is the most used piece of clothing that can be found in every girl’s wardrobe. It is very comfortable and easy to pull off. There is hardly any girl who does not love them. Moreover, the denim trend is always there. Every season it comes back with slight changes and innovations.

Sometimes it is difficult to get the perfect-fitting jeans. So, in order to learn ways to make the right pick, as well as learn how to wear jeans the right way, we advise you to follow the fashion tips below. You will not only learn the nuances for this fit, but will be able to pick the right style, color and cut all together.

How to Choose Jeans

There are several general rules that help to pick the right jeans:

• Do not try to focus on the latest trends, unless you are sure they will match you. Instead, take classical jeans without decorations and abrasions. They can be worn on many occasions combined with different tops.

• Take materials that are of good quality and will not lose their shape having been washed or worn for several times.

• Avoid jeans with low-lying back pockets that only shorten your figure.

• Jeans that start on the hips are really trendy, but make sure your underwear is not seen. It is neither trendy nor pleasant to eye. Or you can always opt for those styles that have the average waistline.

Since there are different body types, like rounded, diamond, inverted triangle, pear and apple shapes, as well as hourglass and straight, let us examine each of them separately, analyzing what types of jeans should be picked for each of them accordingly.

There is always a perfect pair of jeans for every body shape. After testing several styles we finally come to know what suits our body most. However, for those who need some advice on this respect here are some tips to follow when buying a pair of jeans according to your body type.

Jeans for an Hourglass Body Shape

Let us start with the easiest and most common body type: hourglass. This is, as all of us know, the ideal feminine body shape that has the right proportions. However, when it comes to picking a pair of fitting jeans you may have some problems. If you have an ideal hourglass body shape and are not over weight then the task becomes easier. When choosing jeans you should aim to show your natural curves correctly. Don’t hide them, do not be afraid of looking too feminine.

Draw attention to your thinnest part, your waist.

Since your body is ideal here are some tips to keep in mind:

• Pick the right fit.

• Wear the ones that fit your waistline perfectly.

• Choose such jeans that go straight from the hips to the knees and are well flared at the end of the legs.

• To stay away from the unflattering opening in the back, pick a pair of jeans with larger hip cut and a smaller waist.

• Still, if you fail to find such type of jeans, go for a pair that fits around the butt and goes loose at the waistline.

• Always opt for stretch denim, since it embraces your curves tightly.

• Low rise jeans are ideal, when you have a slightly short waist and want to balance your proportions.

Other interesting facts to remember are not concealing your beautiful body by oversized loose jeans. Always avoid those baggy jeans. However, jeans that are too tight are not preferable either, since you may feel somewhat uncomfortable in them. Straight cuts may look ok on you, but they will look very simple on such a rich curvy body. Always remember about accessories. Keep in mind that belts instantly shift the attention to your waistline.

Jeans for a Pear Body Shape

With this body shape, your goal should be to focus on enhancing the upper part of your body and drawing attention away from your bottom.

• Boot-cut and flared legs elongate the wearer’s figure.

• Stretchy jeans can work perfectly for you, thus making you feel comfortable.

• Opt for dark colors, they will visually make your hips look narrower.

• Take your exact size, with a comfortably fitting waist, otherwise your tummy may be cut and you will end up with an unpleasant fat hanging on top your waist cut.

• Avoid any pockets since they will even shorten your legs thus making them appear fatter.

• Avoid tight jeans, especially ones that feature tight knees.

• Avoid horizontal details at the hip area, like contrasting pockets.

• Also refrain from those jeans with several embellishments on the back pockets, which will widen your back.

Once you choose the matching jeans, now feel free to get some accessories.

Highlight your upper part by choosing blouses of flowing materials with lots of details or patterns. You can wear necklaces that will even catch more attention on the upper part. Long jackets can be worn, however, make sure they go below the hips. As has already been mentioned, opt for darker bottoms and bright tops for contrast.

Jeans for an Inverted Triangle Body Shape

The task here is to shift the attention from your shoulders and bust to your narrow hips. You can opt for:

• The traditional, universal Boot-cut and flared legs.

• Jeans with side pockets give the illusion of a fuller thigh, therefore are the right pick for your figure.

• Consider low rise jeans with a contoured waistline.

• Jeans featuring tapered legs to the knees will also look fine. However, make sure not to pick ones with exaggerated flare.

• Any embellishments in the front and back pocket line make your hips more emphasized.

• Never use jeans that are extremely tight in the knees.

• Also avoid standard straight legged jeans.

• Say no to big rear pockets.

• Opt for brighter colors.

You can always wear tunics with jeans. You can also use low slung belts that will focus attention onto your hips. Since you have wider shoulders, avoid shoulder pads and opt for darker colored jackets or tops to minimize the width.

Jeans for a Rounded Body

If you have this body shape, then you should not highlight your hips and knees. Try to elongate your figure to look slimmer. Use darker colors of jeans.

• Choose jeans that fit your waist and are quite wide on the hips.

• Follow the rule of sticking to at least one inch below your belly button.

• Wide waistbands can help you create the illusion of a flat belly.

• Diagonal front pockets tend to slim down a rounded body.

• Avoid tapered legs.

• Do not buy saggy or baggy pants.

• Avoid styles that sit tightly on your legs especially on the hips and knees.

• Also better refrain from high waist jeans, since they tend to make your butt look huge.

For a final look, work on the rest of your outfit. Tops should emphasize your upper part, so do not take those that end at your back. Take V-necks and wear necklaces to draw attention onto your top part. Also feel free to use narrow belts matching your top to elongate your torso, or the color of your pants to elongate your bottom.

Jeans for a Straight Body Shape

With this boyish body shape you will have to create artificial curves.

• Go for a pair of relaxed flared jeans that slightly lifts your butt.

• If you have a short waist, give preference to low rise jeans with a high back and low front.

• If your waist is long enough, jeans with a higher rise can help you emphasize your curvy hips.

• A pair of jeans with contoured waistband will visually create curves.

• Avoid a straight cut, which is your number one enemy.

When pulling on the rest of your clothing, opt for v-necks. Tightly fitting blouses are not for you. For a more accentuated look use necklaces to attract attention upwards. Opt for a long tailored jacket. If you like accessories like belts, use them in the same color as you top. Also give preference to bold prints that create curvier shapes.

Jeans for a Diamond Body Shape

Since you have narrow bust and broad hips, your goal is to draw attention from your waist and focus attention on your bust.

• A boot cut style is the ideal pick for you.

• Jeans with pockets that sit higher will help you elongate your legs.

• If your waist is short, a slightly low rise cut will help make your torso look longer.

• Avoid capris, as they even define the diamond shape more.

• Extra embellishments on the rear pockets of your jeans will emphasise that area.

When you are putting outfits together, take blouses that are embrace the bust and flow over the hips. Use necklaces and shoulder pads. Avoid thick belts, especially if you do not have a contoured waist line.

These were the main characteristics for each body shape. Now let’s examine jeans types to make things even easies. There are different styles of jeans, some of them are presented below.

Bootcut Jeans

Bootcut jeans come with close-fitting thigh and slightly tapered bottom. The main thing to focus on is not getting those with too wide bottoms, since they will not look nice. Always keep in mind the sense of proportion.

If you have wide hips, then you can easily opt for this particular model, which balances the proportions of the figure. You will look slimmer and more elegant. However, for those who have a small waistline it is not a preferred style of jeans to pick. The latter will rather do a squat figure, than flatter you.

This model is best matched with high heels, since this style tends to reduce your height thus making you appear shorter. The length of the flares should be ideal too. It should not end on the heels; rather cover half of it for the desired effect. If, on the other hand, you stand out with athletic slim figure, than you can as well keep to flats.

Bootcut jeans are ideal for creating a Bohemian or hippie look. Just match them with a loose top, a vest and a wide-brim hat and you’ll get the desired effect.

Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans sit tightly, giving you a slim fit if you are of framed proportions. Skinny jeans pushed their way into fashion not that long ago and keep on looking extremely fashionable denim style. When choosing this model, you should take the right length, either ankle-deep or a little longer. If the latter is short, then your legs will appear shorter and look ugly. So pay attention to this for sure.

It is not a secret that skinny jeans are normally best fitted on ideal model figures rather than for those with too much curves on the hips or with full knees. Since the type tightly embraces the legs entirely, even your knees will be defined greatly, so think twice before sticking to this style.

Those with narrow hips will gain femininity by wearing this particular style.

Skinny jeans can be paired with different types of shoes, starting from classic pumps to ballet flats. There is only one rule you should remember, that is avoiding shoes with a rough massive platform.

What concerns the top you can take any loose blouse, shirt or top that do not define your top part. Boyish styles tops are quite affordable for this style.

Straight Jeans

Classic straight jeans are the most popular style found in every wardrobe. They suit almost every body type. They are appropriate for any occasion, since they are not tight to define your figure, neither are they too baggy to make you get lost in the look.

This silhouette will never go out of style and is suitable for almost everyone. Straight jeans should be compact and of solid color to serve as an ideal choice of jeanswear for every occasion.

As has already been mentioned, this style can be worn by girls with different body types. The bottoms of this style should not be tucked for short girls, since they will lose a few centimeters visually. In order to have a classical look when picking this style, make sure they sit on the waist and hips ideally.

Straight classic jeans can be worn with flats or sneakers. A cardigan with a shirt can be paired with them for a complete look. Black-framed glasses, a watch or metallic bracelets will only compliment your look.

Non-Traditional Jeans Models

In addition to these common, and perhaps the most popular models of jeans, there are still some styles that differ from the rest with their being a little unusual. For example, take jeans that are extremely flared from the very hip area: this model elongates the legs and slims down one’s figure. They should perhaps be worn only with high heels. The wider the pants are, the more accentuated look you will have. The style will look impressive if there are also long enough.

We also suggest another unusual model, the so-called boyfriend jeans, typical male pants that are both wide and tough enough. They will accordingly suit those who are tall and slim. You can wear this pair with shoes and sandals with heels or wedges, feeling free to tuck the bottom. Famous actress Katie Holmes is a real pro in this style. If you want to learn other interesting ways of pulling off this style, check her looks occasionally.

Once you decide the style of the jeans, now you stand in front of another problem: the color. It is not an easy task either, since all of us know that some colors can hide some imperfections, while others make them appear in a brighter light. So make sure to read through the few tips below to learn more about jeans colors.

Jeans Color

The traditional rule that works for all clothing items is: the brighter the latter is, the more weight it will add. The darker, the slimmer your figure becomes. So the same is about jeans colors. The classical blue or black jeans are the must-haves in every wardrobe. They can be combined with different colors on the top area. So by having one or two pair of these colors, you can create new and fresh looks, by adding bright tops.

However, in addition to these classical colors, there is always a tendency in fashion to use incredibly eye-catching colors that are especially trendy in summer. Think, for instance, red, purple, green, burgundy or pastel colored jeans. Since these colors are already statement making by them, keep in mind that they are going to be the accentuated part on your outfit. Keep the rest of your clothing simple not to be overdressed.

Keep in mind that denim is the best rectifier to all your style dilemmas. Especially, on don’t-know-what-to-wear-days, you just slip into a pair of jeans, a simple top and shoes and go. So make sure to have as many stunning pairs, as possible. Find the best style for you, and experiment with colors!

