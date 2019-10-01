Mind-Blowing Halloween Lip Art Ideas to Recreate

The best holiday of the year is just a month away, which means you need to get into Halloween mood ASAP. If you’re like us, you want to plan your Halloween costume and be the coolest person around on the last day of October. Your favorite makeup gurus are already showering you with ideas all over Instagram, but have you considered dressing up your lips for Halloween? You’d be surprised to find out that there is out-of-this-world Halloween-themed lip art you could sport for this cool holiday. Your lips are not just for treats – scroll down to discover all the spooky ways to give your lips a Halloween makeover.

Photo By @missjazminad/Instagram

Bring the Real Monsters to life with this cute and scary Halloween lip art. These weird characters that touched your childhood are the perfect addition to any scary costume.