The Mint Green Trend: How to Wear Mint Green

The color of coolness, freshness, and the sea breeze; the color of your favorite cocktail, the color of vigor and courage… It’s all about mint. A softer shade of green and turquoise, mint green is a great hit for the up and coming seasons, and we can’t get enough of this fresh shade! Minty fashion is everywhere, from clothing to accessories, from makeup to nail polish, and even walls in our homes are painted in this flirty color. It’s so universally flattering for almost all skin tones and so fabulous in combination with white, black, peach, beige, navy and almost all the shades of rainbow- so what’s not to love?

Despite being such a chic and pretty color, mint green can look disastrous if not worn in the right way. You should pay attention to your own skin tone, to the colors of the clothes you wear mint green with and even to the shades of mint you pick. If you have got obsessed with this bright and flirty color, make sure to read through our fashion tips on how to wear mint green, before you run out and buy a mint piece for you.

How to Choose Mint Green Pieces

The most important thing in looking chic in mint green clothing pieces is to choose the right shade of this invigorating color for you. Be honest to yourself and ask if mint green is the right shade for you and not for your friend or for just a stylish woman you have seen on the street. Actually, not every color in the world is right for everyone. Pay attention to your skin, eye and hair coloring while choosing mint green. For example, if you have dark hair, choose a light hint of mint. Blondes are advised to experiment with darker mint hues. Women with soft coloring are the luckiest ones, as they can look amazing in almost all shades of mint green. Put the color on and look at yourself from various angles and if it doesn’t look good on you, leave it at the store or go for some small portion of this shade and try to wear it as far from your face as possible.

How to Wear Mint Green

Now that you have picked the most flattering mint shade for you, let’s put some looks together. Again, it’s really hard to nail down this color without looking like a tube of toothpaste. That is the reason why most people choose to wear mint in small doses, rather than from head to toe. Always keep in mind that a color that is richer should be less in your look to be more flattering.

Some great styling tips for you to consider while wearing mint green:

• Mint green gives tenderness to cotton, coolness to cashmere, blends well with chiffon, silk and lace. Mint green is amazing in itself, or it can be matched with other pastel shades (powdery pink, beige, pale), dark turquoise or white.

• A color that looks amazing with mint and flatters all skin tones is navy. Although with other colors navy can look too nautical, with mint green it creates a nice military sea scavenger look.

• As a summer color, mint is great, but too much of it can be a bit minty fresh in overload. Mint looks fantastic in combination with other eye-popping shades too, like yellow, orange or green. For better results, choose some small accessories in these eye-popping shades and make your mint look more balanced.

• Make mint green friends with delicate pastels. This will create an ultimate sugary look. This fabulous shade of tenderness and femininity is in perfect harmony with powdery, baby pink, lavender, nude and ice-cream shades. Color blocking is a good idea here, so choose one more pastel shade and play with these colors.

• The combination of white and mint leads to the “Mint to be’ look. You can never go wrong pairing your mint pants, shorts or skirt with a white blouse. So whenever you have absolutely no idea about what colors go with mint green, simply stick to the purest color duo featuring mint and white. That can be a mint green skirt worn with a white top, white pants with a mint sweater and a white or cream trench or jacket. Options are endless, so trust your inner stylist and mix and match the pieces you already have in your wardrobe.

• Double mint and double the pleasure. Mint on mint can look really lovely, so try matching two mint shades with each other.

• Try the all-mint look. If you choose the right clothing pieces, this will certainly look fabulous too.

• Pastel mint colored jeans are very trendy and can look amazing in combination with a neutral solid top or a printed blouse, which is not too matchy-catchy with your mint green. Finish off your look with one mint trendy accessory, like a minty watch, or go for metallic accessories. You can try the same look with mint green shorts or a mint skirt.

• Mint green is an amazing color for creating lovely retro looks, no matter what piece of clothing you pick in this shade. It can be a single element or a head-to-toe mint look and you can be sure to look amazing in both the cases.

• For contrasting and absolutely feminine looks you can pick a sweet pink shade to wear with mint green. While pastel and powdery pinks look delicate and romantic with mint, some juicy pink tones including fuchsia shades create bright and strong combinations with mint green. That can be a mint green dress with pink floral patterns on it, or some combos of mint green and pink pieces. You can also keep your look soft and delicate wearing mint green with white, for instance, and then finishing off the entire look with a pair of fuchsia pumps.

• If you love the mint color, however, it’s too girly for you, you can wear mint green with black to create sharp and contrasting looks. Black will add lots of character to your mint looks, making your outfit memorable and trendy. You can wear head-to-toe mint looks and accessorize your outfits with black shoes and a black bag, for instance, or you can mix and match black and mint pieces the way you like. Like in case of white, when playing in the zone of black and mint making a style blunder is also absolutely impossible. In addition, black becomes an amazing shade to wear with mint in the colder months of fall and winter. While mint green is primarily for the spring and summer seasons, who said that wearing mint green in fall or winter is not possible! You just need to keep mint to a less extent, and find the correct matching hues with it for those months, such as black or gray.

• Last but not least, if you are looking for a cocktail or casual dress in a color other than black, mint green can be the best option to go. Again keep your personal coloring in mind and pick the shade that flatters you the most. Generally, wearing a mint green dress you’ll ensure your uber-romantic and fresh appearance wherever you go. A mint green dress is also a great look for the first date. You can also pick this shade for your bridesmaids, especially if your wedding is going to be in light and romantic themes. To warm up your mint dress, finish off your look with gold metallic accessories.

Choosing Mint Green Accessories

For all those fashionisers who love this fabulous color yet lack the self-confidence to wear it, you can go for mint green accessories. For instance, think mint green ballet flats or platform heels, mint green sunglasses, a mint green watch, a mint hat, a mint green scarf, a belt or jewelry pieces in this fresh color. They are perfect for adding a pop of color to your look. These accessories are especially fantastic when matched with a white dress and a super sexy tan.

Mint nails, mint eye shadow or just mint hair highlights are other “mint accessories’ worth trying. Mint beauty is all in trend and definitely looks astonishing. Besides, this is a great trick to nail down the mint green trend and convince others in your fashion awareness.

Accessorizing Mint Green Clothes

What accessories will suit a mint look? The perfect match will be gold or silver. Gold balances the coolness of mint and adds warmth to it, while silver revitalizes its freshness. Light pink looks great with mint, too.

Where to Wear Mint Green

Mint is a great color for almost any occasion. You can wear it for an evening out or for a walk out. Mint is great for special occasions: wearing a mint dress you’ll certainly stand out in the crowd. To work, make sure not to overdo with this color. A mint accessory or a shirt in delicate light mint shade will be perfect.

What Makeup to Wear With Mint Green

While a mint green dress or mint green outfits can already make you look irresistibly stylish and cute, you should definitely pay attention to the makeup colors you wear with mint green for the ultimate harmonious looks. Silver eye makeup is the universal and win-win style you can wear with mint green and if you want to add more depth and expression to your eyes, you can match metallic silver eyeshadows with black eyeliner. Bluish green or turquoise eyeliner can also be an option to wear with a mint green dress, only make sure to keep the rest of your face in neutral tones in order not to look too colorfully bright. When it comes to the right mascara tone, black is the one and only right choice you should make.

Keep your lips neutral and soft when wearing a mint green dress. Although juicy berry shades can look cool on some girls, it’s quite an exception, so you’d better avoid red lipstick tones when wearing mint green. Red lips and winged eyeliner can look really flirting with mint green outfits only if you really know how to nail down the traditional pin-up and retro styles.

If you have a darker skin tone, you can avoid applying a blush, and if slightly pale is your complexion, go for some subtle pink blush tones to add warmth to your overall looks. Also keep in mind that you should do your best to create the ideally smooth complexion, since mint green tops and dresses tend to draw lots of attention to your face and you definitely want it to look flawless.

When it comes to your nails, you are advised to go for white, black or neutral nail lacquers that will ideally complement your minty outfit.

Using mint green in makeup and beauty is also a good idea, only in this case you’re advised to avoid wearing mint green clothing pieces. That can be mint green eyeshadows, mint eyeliner or nail polish shades, which will look marvelous especially with white, black or nude outfits.

Mint is really energizing, fabulous and different from others. As you can see, you can easily pull off nice looks with mint and appear fashion-forward. However, be sure to keep the good in small portions, otherwise you risk turning from a princess into a frog.