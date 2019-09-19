Classy Nail Designs to Try in 2019

If you are a busy bee, trying to balance out between your work, social life and beauty obsessions, allow us to solve at least of your beauty dilemmas. Wearing a modern, classy nail design can make your life easier. Whether you work in a corporate environment or want an effortless nail design that will look good with any outfit, we got you covered. Classy nail designs are always our top choice for many reasons. First, most of these designs are easy to replicate at home, so we don’t have to pay a visit to the salon. They look good on any length, shape and even clothing choice. If you are as obsessed with classy nail designs as we are, take a look at these pretty ideas for inspiration.

Photo By @paintboxnails/Instagram

This neutral nail design is both classy and modern. The combination of matte and high-shine texture gives this design a statement effect. The best thing is that you can easily do it by yourself with two nail polishes of your choice.