Tips to Choose the Perfect Engagement Ring for Your Partner

Marriage is a bond that keeps two people who love each other together for a lifetime. And the first step to this celebration of love is an engagement. It is quite a tricky task to choose the perfect engagement ring for your partner, which will bring a precious smile on your partner’s face. Finding the perfect engagement ring entirely depends on your partner’s likes and dislikes.

Therefore, it is highly essential to know precisely what your partner would love to wear on their fingers forever. There are a number of things to be considered while picking out the perfect ring for getting engaged with your loved one. Among all, here are a few of the most important things to be considered.

The ring style

Firstly, when you start looking for an engagement ring, remember that it should be what your partner will like, and what will suit them the best. Thus, explore the different ring styles and figure out which one suits your partner the best. Also, look for different diamond shapes and styles, and see which type of diamond will look good on his/her finger.

Measure the ring size

The second most significant thing to be considered while selecting an engagement ring is to discern the accurate ring size of your spouse because you want to ensure that they don’t face any discomfort while wearing it. For this purpose, you could secretly measure your partner’s ring size, or even ask any of their best friends for help. If not, you can also purchase a ring that can be resized later on if required.

Consider the price

Fixing a price range within which you wish to purchase an engagement ring is crucial in order to make sure that it doesn’t have any negative impact on your wedding expenditure. However, the quality of the ring should also be accessed before purchasing the best one within your budget.

Choose the metal suitable for your partner’s complexion

Among all the metals, gold and platinum are considered to be the best metals for jewelry. Although platinum is the most expensive metal, it the most durable one for long term use. On the other hand, gold is a more affordable choice and is also available in three variations, which are yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold.

Gold rings are also available rings in 18K (higher price) and 9K (lower price). White gold engagement rings for women are considered one of the best. Silver is comparatively a softer metal and hence is not extraordinarily durable and cannot withstand much wear and tear.

Know the Terms and Conditions properly

Lastly, it is vital that you check the exchange and refund policy of the jeweler before shopping from them. Also, confirm that the ring you are paying for comes with a craftsmanship guarantee, which should cover any manufacturing defects in the ring structure.

Further, ensure that you take insurance for the engagement ring you purchase to cover in cases of loss, damage, or theft of the respective ring.

