The Color Blocking Trend: How to Color Block

Rainbow colors instantly catch the eye, but they also put many fashionisers in a difficult position. How do you color block? How do you choose a colorful clothing piece correctly? How do you combine bright and bold colors? How do you embrace the color blocking trend without looking like a walking color wheel? At first sight, all these questions seem to be unsolvable, and many girls and women quite often just avoid the color blocking trend to keep from making fashion mistakes. However, we all know that fashion loves boldness, creativity and experiments. So, let’s learn how to color block the right way!

What is Color Blocking?

The name of this fashionable trend is everywhere now, from red carpet events and fashion editorials to street style to our favorite stores. The main principle of the color blocking trend is to combine different colors and hues. You can create a more modest color pair with two hues of the same color family or go wilder and try three or more eye-popping hues. Actually, this is what bothers fashionisers: how do you determine what colors create a harmonious union? What do you do to avoid looks that are too loud?

Color Blocking Tips

The main rule of color blocking is to avoid sharp contrasts. The color pair must remain within the same sentiment. Major colors go with major ones, while minors create a beautiful union with minor ones. This is why pink looks so amazing in combination with orange, while the same pink is just unbearable when matched with light green.

The simplest solution is to follow the rule of the “color wheel’. Colors are located in the spectrum on the basis of an organic transition from one to another. Colors that lie next to each other on the wheel will be the best to choose to form a color-blocking union. For example, red looks most adventurous with orange or purple (or pink), yellow goes well with light green or mustard, while turquoise with blue or green.

First come the basic colors, which are red, yellow and blue, and only then the secondary ones, that is their derivatives- green, purple and orange, complemented by the tertiary colors, which are formed from the subsequent combination.

It’s particularly important for beginners to study all the facets of the color spectrum. If you have always loved to wear very neutral colors or blacks and whites, don’t rush to dress in all the possible rainbow hues. Instead, choose a pair of complementary hues, such as blue with dark blue, pink with red, or lilac with purple to start with.

Some More Style Secrets about Color Blocking

• Pink has a special place in the color-blocking system. It can be easily replaced by red and used in all the possible color combinations that are usually applied to red.

• Emerald green and bright red blend perfectly with each other due to the so called “jewel’ factor. Both shades exude a real precious shine, as do gold and copper.

• It’s important to stick to the same saturation of colors: neons go well with neons, while pastels go with other pastel hues.

• Try to play within the range of three colors or less in one outfit to avoid any style blunders. The fourth one will look already too much.

• Pay attention to your complexion and hair color. For example, cobalt and juicy green hues lose their charm on the background of a pale complexion and blonde hair.

• Keep in mind that colors that are too bright tend to make your figure look bigger.

• The easiest and safest way of color blocking is to wear neutral outfits with some bright accessories, such as a pair of bright shoes in two colors, a colorful handbag or a two-tone bracelet.

• If you are still afraid of color blocking but you want to brighten up your look, you can try ready-to-wear color-blocked pieces, like a dress featuring two or three colors.

• Don’t shy away from printed pieces while color blocking, but keep this to the minimum. For example, you can wear a printed scarf with your color-blocked outfits.

What to Wear with Color-Blocked Outfits

While wearing color-blocked outfits, it’s important to feel the limits. Bright and color-blocked outfits should be complemented only with neutral and minimalist accessories. If you have chosen a light spring color-blocked dress (like orange and purple or red and blue), go for neutral accessories. Think modest and elegant nude pumps or a beige clutch, plain necklaces or bracelets that will not attract additional attention. Also make sure to wear natural makeup with color-blocked outfits.

Last but not least, a very important rule of wearing the color blocking trend is to be self-confident and never feel afraid to show off your style, imagination and mood. Always experiment and you’ll discover a new you in every new color!

