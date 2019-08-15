The Money Piece is The New Hair Trend That Will Upgrade Your Balayage

Many hair trends come and go every season, but some are here to stay. While bold hair color trends are usually something that’s trending for some time, there are universally flattering colors that won’t go away for seasons. The last trending color in the hair department is exactly that – a classic-to-be that you’d fall in love with and won’t let it go for a while. Dubbed Money Piece, this hair color won’t hurt your wallet despite the fancy name. If you are craving for a budget-friendly seasonal update, the money piece hair trend will do the job. We are unveiling all of the details about this fun hair trend ahead.

Photo By @kelsforbeauty/Instagram

If you don’t want to commit (and pay) to all-color dye job or monthly visits to your salon, the money piece hair is the solution. It’s a new coloring method that has been embraced by celebrity hair colorists in the past few months. It offers a whole new look for a fraction of the money and effort.