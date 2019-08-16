best-luxury-hotels-in-las-vegas

Las Vegas is one of the preeminent tourist destinations in the world. People from all over the planet flock to the Nevada desert each and every year. Some want a relaxing vacation, while others set out to try and strike it rich at the numerous Vegas casinos that populate the area.

Because it’s a hot spot for tourists, Las Vegas offers plenty of hotel choices. Not all hotels are created equal, however. Those wanting to save a little money will find some decent cheap options, but those willing to spend a little more can gain access to some of the more luxurious hotels in the United States. The following are the best luxury hotels Las Vegas has to offer.

Bellagio

The Bellagio is known primarily for the fountains that are visible from just about everywhere on the Strip. However, it has also become one of the most well-known luxury resorts in the country, too. The Bellagio is famous for its elegance, and you won’t be disappointed if you choose to stay there while you’re in town.

Inside, you’ll find Dale Chihuly’s Flori di Como, which is an art display featuring more than 2,000 hand-blown glass flowers covering over 2,000 square feet of the ceiling space in the hotel’s lobby. The hotel includes more than 3,000 rooms across 36 floors. No luxury resort in Vegas would be complete without a vast array of casino options, and Bellagio is home to a high-profile poker room as well as countless slots and other casino games. Bellagio has 14 restaurants, numerous bars and it even features its own theater, where visitors can see Cirque du Soleil’s aquatic production, “O.”

Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace is one of the more well-known hotel resorts on the Strip. If you’ve seen “The Hangover,” you’re certainly familiar with the place. Caesars Palace is located in between the Bellagio and the Mirage, right in the heart of the action on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Originally built in 1966, Caesars Palace was designed to give visitors the feeling of visiting the Roman Empire. The property features countless statues and iconography similar to what could have been found in ancient Rome. It’s even bigger than the Bellagio (nearly 4,000 rooms and suites) and it features countless dining and gaming options, to boot. The crown jewel is the casino’s 4,5000-square foot poker room that features a number of slot machines, video poker machines and, of course, traditional poker tables.

The property’s primary entertainment venue, the Colosseum, has featured a number of iconic entertainers over the years including Frank Sinatra, Jerry Seinfeld, Mariah Carey, Elton John, and countless others. Celine Dion even held her residency at Caesars Palace for years.

Palazzo

The Palazzo can be found on the side of the Strip opposite the Bellagio and Caesars Palace, right next to the Venetian. The sleek and modern design uses a vibrant color palette to catch the eye of onlookers strolling down the Strip. The hotel features countless spacious suites (the largest in Vegas), and the Italian-themed ambiance has a subtle romanticism about it. The Palazzo was awarded the AAA Five Diamond Award in 2009 in its first year of operation.

The resort includes 105,000 square feet of gaming space as well as world-renowned restaurants like Cut, Carnevino, SushiSamba and Emeril’s Table 10. The Palazzo also shares the Grand Canal Shoppes with the Venetian, which is where a number of high-end retailers can be found.

Four Seasons

The Four Seasons is arguably the most iconic hotel brand in the world, so it’s no surprise that their Vegas location ranks near the top of the list when it comes to lodging in Sin City. While the property is technically located on the Strip, the Four Seasons offers a little respite from the mayhem and buzz of Las Vegas Boulevard. The hotel has its own private entrance as well as a number of high-end restaurants. Frankly, you never even need to leave your hotel in order to get the full Vegas experience.

Interested in a steak? Charlie Palmer’s steakhouse is likely your best bet. PRESS is the premier stop if you’re hunting for a cocktail. The hotel also includes several different spas and private pools if you’re interested in some R&R. The Four Seasons offers the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas without the in-your-face hustle and bustle you’ll find at other resorts.

Skylofts at MGM Grand

The MGM Grand is the most expensive and extravagant resort you’ll find in Las Vegas. At the top, you’ll find the Skylofts, which offer a dazzling view of the Strip. Those willing to fork over the necessary cash can enjoy all of the unique perks offered at the Skylofts. The rooms are designed to look like luxury lofts that can be found in New York City, which offer wide views of the entire city. Guests scheduled to stay at the Skylofts can be picked up by their very own chauffeur at the Las Vegas airport, and you’ll be taken to a private entrance and elevator available only to Skyloft guests.

The rooms include unique amenities like a personal butler, an espresso machine, a spa tub, and even a heated towel rack. Guests that plan on sticking around for a while can even ask for rooms equipped with a full-service kitchen, and lighting and temperatures can both be controlled via remote control. When it comes to luxury in Vegas, nothing beats the Skylofts at MGM Grand.