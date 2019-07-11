Silver Highlights are trending on Pinterest

It’s been a stellar summer for blondes! Surprisingly, a few cool-toned shades of blonde rose to fame during these hot months. For instance, the mushroom blonde color blend became the most popular shade of summer hair on Pinterest. As the temperatures rise, we definitely need something to keep us cool. That may be the reason why mushroom hair is getting some serious competition from even icier hair color. Silver hair highlights are up 647% on Pinterest — and we are here to give you all the inspo you need to book in the salon. Flip through this article to find out everything that you need to know about getting icy highlights.

Photo By @hairobsessedgirl/Instagram

The grey hair trend started to become popular back in 2015 and had a few major comebacks ever since. For instance, in December of last year, Pinterest predicted that grey hair and silver highlights would be huge in 2019 and the social sharing network was right! The site noted an 879% increase in searches for ‘going grey’, which means that women are obsessed with either embracing their natural grey hair or getting an icier dye job.