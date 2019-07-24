You most certainly hit the gym or work your butt off on Zumba to shape your body. However, if you are one of those gals who want to look on point no matter the occasion, we got you covered. One of the things you need to consider when committing to a workout regimen is a hairstyle that is efficient and won’t interfere with your workout. On top of that, you want that hairstyle to look super cute! Sounds like you? Now you could wear chic sporty hairstyles that look good even outside of the gum. With the rise of the athleisure aesthetic, hairstyles have come a long way from a messy bun or loose pony. The best sporty hairstyles for curly hair, ahead.

Photo By @tashimrod/Instagram

Let your curls bounce freely with this super easy and casual updo. All you need is a hair tie, some bobby pins to keep everything together and a bit of creative effort to replicate this sporty curly updo.