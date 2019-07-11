Nature sometimes plays tricks on us by gifting some people with an ideal body shape, while most get the features they don’t want. Most of us always dream of having a perfect body, with no unwanted fat around our thighs, waist or face. Still, there is a great army of girls who would give everything only to add a couple of pounds to desired areas. Luckily, our outfit choices can help us showcase our bodies the way we want them to be seen.

All we need to remember is that each of us represents an individual body shape, which requires an individual approach. And for you super skinny girls out there, you generally get lucky and have the most perfect fits from designer brands, as most designers love creating unique outfits for tiny proportions.

Here, we discuss a list of fashion tips for skinny girls, who want to look fascinating, without the need of gaining weight to fill out their wardrobe pieces.

Avoid Vertical Stripes

If vertical stripes are the best choice for those who are oversized, then for skinny girls it is the worst choice. Vertical stripes tend to make your body longer and slimmer, thus concealing the extra pounds you have. But for skinny girls it is a major catastrophe. It will make you look even thinner. If you, nonetheless, prefer stripes, then choose horizontal ones, which will add some curves to your body and make you look less skinny.

Say No to High Heels

As in the case of vertical stripes, high heels will also give the same impression. By looking even taller than you really are, you will look like a straight geometrical line with no curves. Give preference to flats or boots, which will go with almost any type of outfit you choose. In case you choose an elegant cocktail dress that has no other way to be worn than with high heels, then choose a pair of shoes with tiny heels.

Get Rid of Your Skinny Jeans



No matter what fashion experts tell us about trendy tight or skinny jeans, they still remain a bad choice for not only skinny girls but for the rest of us, as well. Doctors have proven that these pants actually bad for our health. They may be painful for full stomachs, for example, or high thighs. Besides they create a series of unwanted problems for women trying to conceive. In addition to the negative impacts of skinny jeans, they do not suit skinny girls at all, since they give the illusion that your legs start from your ears. So, try to choose straight cut wide-legged pants, classic pants or jeans which will have some extra room for your legs. Besides, you will feel more comfortable in them.

Choose Bright Colors

Feel free to choose any color you like except for dark ones. Black, brown, grey or any shades of dark colors will make you look even slimmer. Pick any color of a rainbow. If you want to look wider, wear neutral colors and play with contrast. For example, team up light tops and dark bottoms or vice versa. Also play with prints and patterns. So give freedom to your imagination, and you will be likely to make the correct choice.

Go Back to Your Childhood

You will remember that back in your childhood you probably had different colors of baby-doll shaped dresses. Now it’s high time you got them back. Choose this type of dresses, and you will notice how your proportions will change. Choose one-colored dresses to avoid a fusion. They will add more curves to your body by making you look fuller and shorter.

Grab Loose Sweaters

Loose sweaters will not outline your silhouette and will make you feel more confident. Add tights or a narrow skirt for a complete look.

Turn to Layering

Layering a few pieces not only creates a more standout and fashion-forward look, but it also makes you look fuller. You can also play layering with a single garment.

Never Use Belts at Mid-Waist

We all know that wearing a belt at the mid-waist area makes one look slimmer, so this is definitely not your accessory!

Use Scarves

Scarves are not only amazing fashion accessories that add elegance and femininity to a woman’s look, but they also make a slim girl look her best size. Everyone knows the power of this small accessory. It does miracles. Even a tiny dark dress can get a fresh look with a colored soft scarf. Scarves will make your neck look less long, and if they reach your bosom, they will look fuller, thus giving you a hot look.

By following each of these style tips you will gain success. Play with colors, take different textures, watch fashion shows and learn how to combine clothes. Work correctly and you will soon notice the switch from a skinny girl to an elegant lady.

