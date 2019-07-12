Women’s Fashion Guide When Attending Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is one of the sporting highlights of the year, but for women especially, it also offers up a great opportunity to get creative with their outfits on race day. Royal Ascot is steeped in tradition and is synonymous with the summer season. If you were interested in betting at the event, Timeform is one of the best out there. Each enclosure of the grounds has its own dress code so ladies attending need to make note of what they should be wearing. Here are some tips on what you should be wearing when heading to Royal Ascot.

The Royal Enclosure

The sartorial standards of the Royal Enclosure are the highest of all the enclosures at Ascot – this is where guests get to rub shoulders with the horse owners, trainers and royalty. For women, the dress code requires a formal outfit with hemlines no higher than the knee and a sensible neckline. Straps of any top or dress should be at least one inch wide and off-the-shoulder numbers are not allowed. Coordinating trouser suits or smart dresses are the perfect option for this enclosure. And don’t forget some item of headwear, whether it’s a hat or a fascinator.

The Queen Anne Enclosure

Formal dress still applies in the Queen Anne Enclosure, but the rules are slightly more relaxed than in the Royal Enclosure. Women attending this area of the grounds should still opt for something smart and formal and a headpiece or hat should be worn at all times. Ladies can choose a dress or neckline with slightly thinner straps or perhaps a skirt or dress with a rise and fall hemline for a more contemporary silhouette.

The Village Enclosure

The advice provided for this enclosure is to ‘dress for the outdoors’, as this area is known for its live music and outdoor entertainment. Women should wear something suitable for navigating the grassy grounds as well as a hat that will stay on if the weather turns slightly windier. Ankle-strap wedges, for example, are an ideal choice for a more comfortable shoe to wear all day and the dress code is slightly more relaxed here so ladies can be a bit more creative with their outfits too. Sheer straps or strapless numbers aren’t permitted though.

The Windsor Enclosure

The Windsor Enclosure is the most relaxed of all four enclosures and has a fun picnic-style vibe, so women should take this into consideration when choosing their outfits. There’s no official dress code imposed here but it’s still Royal Ascot so there’s plenty of opportunity to dress to impress. A quirky fascinator or oversized feature of an outfit such as bows or colourful ribbon are perfect for adding a fun element to your outfit, with a nod to the tradition of the rest of the enclosures. There are also no limitations on necklines here, so off-the-shoulder dresses are perfect for adding a bit more glamour to your outfit. Elegant dress or smart trousers with a stylish top are ideal for staying in keeping with Royal Ascot’s prestigious ambiance while still feeling relaxed and comfortable.

